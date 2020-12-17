RCMP release video of suspect 1 year after fire deliberately set at Burnaby Hospital

RCMP in Burnaby, B.C., have released surveillance video of a man wanted in connection with a fire that was deliberately set to a wing of Burnaby Hospital exactly one year ago Monday, in the hope the public can help them identify the suspect.

Cpl. Michael Kalanj addressed the media Monday morning, saying the police have taken the step of releasing the video to generate tips from the public.

"Today marks one year since a significant fire was intentionally set at Burnaby Hospital, causing millions of dollars of damage and putting added and unneeded strain on our health-care system," he said.

The fire broke out in the mental health services wing of Burnaby Hospital on the evening of Nov. 15, 2020.

RCMP release video in Burnaby Hospital arson 0:37 RCMP have released surveillance video in connection with a fire one year ago at Burnaby hospital they say was deliberately set. 0:37

It caused extensive smoke and water damage, led to the closure of the emergency room and forced patients and staff to evacuate the building, which Fraser Health said contributed to a COVID-19 outbreak on Nov. 24, where five people died.

In December, RCMP had released a still image of someone they called a person of interest, the same man RCMP now are seeking to identify with the video they've just released.

"[The fire] has had a significant and continuing impact on hospital operations," said RCMP investigator Cpl. Andrew Coupe.

The investigation included a seven day examination of the fire scene, interviews with numerous witnesses, forensic analysis, a door-to-door canvass of the neighborhood and a review of over 1,500 hours of video surveillance from the hospital and surrounding area, according to Coupe.

"We have followed every lead available to us, and now we are appealing to the public for their assistance," he said.

Anyone with information, or who might be able to identify the person in the videos is asked to call the Burnaby RCMP's special phone tip line at 604-646-9522, or email bghfire@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.