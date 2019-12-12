Homes and yards flooded after water main break in Burnaby overnight

Several homes in Burnaby, B.C., have been flooded after a water main broke overnight near Dominion Street and Gilmore Avenue.

The ruptured pipe was near the top of the hillside neighbourhood, causing water to flow rapidly downhill into people's houses and yards.

The flooding started just after midnight Wednesday.

A single fire engine was on scene helping residents shovel dirt to try to stop the water flow as as much as they could.

Lorinda Banks said it's the second time this year that a water main break has affected her home. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Lorinda Banks lives at the bottom of the hill on Manor Street, right in the pathway of the rushing water.

"It's pretty frustrating ... its about probably a foot-and-a-half deep," she said.

Banks said this isn't the first time she's had to deal with a flooded house this year.

"I just had that car replaced in March when the previous water main break [happened]," she said. "Hopefully I don't have to get this one replaced as well."

Lorinda Banks's new car sits in a flooded carport after city crews were able to stop the water flow. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Steven Chan lives near where the pipe burst and woke up when he heard the noise from across the street.

"I look closer and see a lot of water ... so I figured it must have been a water line that busted."

Water fills the front yard of a house directly in front of the broken water main. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Engineering crews from the City of Burnaby were able to shut the water off early this morning.

It's not clear exactly how many homes have been damaged. There are just over a dozen houses in the affected area.