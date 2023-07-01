Victim killed in Burnaby home invasion was 19-year-old man, police say

The man killed in an apparent targeted home invasion in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday was 19-year-old Ryan Nagy, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

The teen was fatally injured when Burnaby RCMP arrived at the home on the 7600 block of 17th Avenue shortly after 7 a.m., according to a Friday afternoon news release.

Nagy died at the scene, despite life-saving efforts by first responders, IHIT said.

Another woman, who has not been publicly identified, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

"We believe this was a targeted incident," said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT. "We're asking that anyone who had recent contact with Mr. Nagy to contact IHIT immediately, as we build a timeline of events leading up to this tragedy."

Police say Nagy lived at the home, which land titles show is owned by his father.

One neighbour told CBC News the family of four had lived there for more than a decade.

Team rosters and previous news reports show Nagy played competitive lacrosse in B.C. for many years, taking part in tournaments in the United States and even winning gold with his Burnaby-based team at the 2019 B.C. Summer Games.

Nagy's mother said in a public social media post the family is "shattered," and is asking for privacy to grieve their loss.