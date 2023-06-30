Man dead, woman injured in apparent home invasion in Burnaby, police say

A man is dead, and a woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries after what police say was a targeted home invasion in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday morning.

The Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is now investigating the incident alongside Burnaby RCMP, who first responded to the call.

Mounties were called to a home on the 7000 block of 17th Avenue shortly after 7 a.m. PT on Thursday, Burnaby RCMP said in a statement.

A man was found dead at the scene, and a woman, who had sustained non-life-threatening injuries, was located shortly afterwards, RCMP said.

Police tape blocked off a home where police say a man died and a woman was injured on June 29, 2023. One section of fence was collapsed, and flowerpots could be seen upturned on the otherwise tidy property. (Sohrab Sandhu/CBC)

In a Thursday afternoon statement to CBC, an IHIT spokesperson said they were told the initial call to RCMP was for a home invasion.

"IHIT investigators are currently in Burnaby working with the Burnaby RCMP to confirm if that is, in fact, accurate," wrote Sgt. Timothy Pierotti.

Police tape cordoned off the small, neatly kept home on the typically quiet block Thursday afternoon.

Possible signs of a struggle were visible at the home, with one panel of the wooden fence collapsed on the ground and some flower pots in the home's front area upturned.