Burnaby Historical Society disbands after 61 years of preserving the past

The Burnaby Historical Society is disbanding after 61 years.

The society has been responsible for the preservation and stewardship of many historical artifacts, records and photographs.

But in recent years, they've found it difficult to attract new members, especially from younger generations, according to Roger Whitehouse, a board member of the society.

Whitehouse, on the other hand, could not wait to join the historical society 15 years ago.

"Everybody wants to know where they come from," Whitehouse told The Early Edition guest host Laura Lynch.

Roger Whitehouse holding a Burnaby Historical Society diary that details 40 years of the society's work. (Clare Hennig / CBC)

Originally from England, Whitehouse has lived in Burnaby for more than 50 years.

"Things change over the years, and the old ways need to be remembered. Not everything needs to be destroyed.... Most people have this inherent interest in understanding the history of where you live. If you understand the history of where you live, some of the past mistakes can be avoided."

Over the years, Burnaby Historical Society members have rescued and preserved an old electric tram — last used in 1958 — preserved and refurbished a carousel from 1912, and catalogued and archived more than 5,000 photographs.

Columnist Barry Mather and cartoonist Fraser Wilson, both from the Vancouver Sun, teamed up with the editor of the New Westminster-based newspaper The Columbian, Roy Long, to create the society in 1957.

Whitehouse said that in recent years, it has been difficult attracting younger generations to the society's meetings, which used to feature guest speakers on various historical subjects. The society made a website to engage younger demographics, but had minimal interest, he said.

Whitehouse said the society should be completely disbanded by the end of the year.

A scholarship for history students long managed by the society will be taken over by Simon Fraser University, according to Whitehouse. The carousel and tram are now in the care of the City of Burnaby.

More than 5,000 photographs on Burnaby's history can be viewed online at heritageburnaby.ca.

