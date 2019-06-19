Burnaby RCMP arrest 3 men, seize loaded handgun near school

Police arrested three young men Tuesday night, after a 911 caller reported seeing them passing a handgun back and forth near a Burnaby school.

RCMP officers found the men just after 7:00 p.m. at Cameron Elementary School, and arrested them after covertly clearing the school grounds.

The RCMP said the officers seized a loaded handgun, but they're not sure what the men intended to do with it. None of the men were known to police.

Police are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to contact them.