Burnaby city council gives go-ahead for staff to continue planning to turn parkland into organic waste facilit

The City of Burnaby is one step closer to building a green recycling and organic waste facility (GROW) after city council voted unanimously to direct staff to continue to work on design, cost and rezoning for the project.

The city currently collects and trucks all green waste, like food scraps and yard trimmings, to a private facility in Delta, which then processes it.

It's a contract that costs the city $3.6 million annually.

A GROW facility would keep the processing in-house, a solution city council says will create jobs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and, eventually, save the taxpayer money.

Erik Schmidt, the director of public works, solid waste and recycling at the City of Burnaby, says that in 2019, the city's contract with the company in Delta doubled in price, leading city staff to consider alternatives.

"We decided it would be a good time and a good opportunity for us to look at whether we could handle a facility or do something in Burnaby," said Schmidt.

"A Burnaby solution."

Generating renewable natural gas

The project is predicted to cost $180 million.

But Schmidt says part of the next phase of planning will include developing partnerships with other municipalities to help lower the city's costs while also helping to repay the initial investment.

When built, the facility is expected to be able to process up to 150,000 tonnes of organic waste annually, including 30,000 tonnes from the city and the rest through partnerships and contracts.

It would also be equipped to create renewable natural gas by processing organic waste.

Schmidt says GROW would produce enough natural gas to heat 5,000 houses a year.

The city says it will also cut greenhouse gas emissions by scaling back on transporting the organic waste that is collected from households.

Pave paradise

The Grow facility hasn't received final approval yet.

In addition to the continued planning on the green waste facility, city staff says it intends to hold public consultations about using public park space at the Fraser Foreshore Park in South Burnaby for the new facility.

The city predicts the 8.5-hectare facility will cover about 12 per cent of the park.

"We are talking about un-dedicating parkland … that's not ideal," said Schmidt, but adds it was the only appropriate spot in the city for the facility.

"What we've tried to do is position it as far away from the river's edge in the parkland and areas in the park that are the least destructive. That's our goal."

The 8.5-hectare facility would be built on dedicated parkland at the Fraser Foreshore Park. (City of Burnaby)

But will it stink?

Schmidt says odour is always a big concern with processing facilities but that the GROW project is being designed to be fully enclosed.

He says it will be equipped with best-in-class odour management systems and predicts odour won't be an issue.

In all, the city hopes the facility will be operational by 2026.

"But that's the last step," said Schmidt.

"There are many steps to get there."