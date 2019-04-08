A good walk — and perk — curtailed: Burnaby to consider scaling back unlimited golf for local politicians

A controversial benefit for Burnaby politicians could be severely curtailed tonight.

The Complimentary Pass Program, which allows all local Burnaby politicians — past and present — to use the city's recreation centres for free, has been under scrutiny for some time.

On Monday night, council will debate a motion to scale it back.

"It's an unnecessary perk," said Burnaby Coun. Joe Keithley.

"You know, people want to see the politicians be responsible. If we're asking the taxpayers to be responsible, then politicians have to lead by example."

Not only is it a permanent benefit for all officials, including members of council, public commissions, the library board and board of education, but those currently in office can have it apply to unlimited guests — whether for a $6.38 drop-in fee at a community pool, or a $30 to $50 green fee at Burnaby Mountain or Riverway Golf Course, the two public golf facilities owned by the municipality.

"We're paid by the taxpayers to do a good job, and the taxpayers are not getting free golf and taking all their buddies golfing," said Keithley.

According to the city, it was created "so that city leaders could gain access to facilities to periodically assess and experience the operation of the facilities, and so that they could bring guests for the purpose of promoting our facilities, or to explore potential business opportunities."

No other Metro Van government has it

Last month, a motion was brought forward to eliminate the program for past office holders and reduce the annual amount current politicians could use it to $1,500.

But council voted to defer the decision, asking staff to first investigate whether any other municipalities in the region had an equivalent benefit for golf courses.

Staff reported back last week and found that none do.

Now, the motion is once again before council, and Keithley hopes it passes — though he would prefer the program be eliminated entirely.

"At least vote for the compromise," he said.

"Personally, I have no plans to use it at all. So I'm going to stick with like a voluntary self-imposed, I don't think we should be riding on the taxpayers' coattails and taking this perk."