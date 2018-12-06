Linen cleaning facility evacuated after natural gas leak in Burnaby

A linen cleaning facility in Burnaby was evacuated late Wednesday night after a gas line ruptured in its parking lot.

One worker at the K-Bro Linen Systems warehouse told CBC News they heard a loud explosion just before midnight, before being told to leave the area.

A rupture is seen in the gas terminal located in the parking lot of the warehouse. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Dozens of workers spent hours in the cold waiting to be let back inside, where several of the washing and drying machines were still running.

Fortis BC and the Burnaby Fire Department were on scene and are investigating the cause of the rupture.

There were no reports of any of the workers needing medical attention.

Fortis BC announced earlier that the province may continue to experience a limited supply of natural gas during winter, due to a rupture of a natural gas pipeline in October.