Burnaby firefighter given rare bravery medal for saving eldery man in house fire

A Burnaby firefighter has been given a rare medal for his bravery after rushing into a house fire to save an elderly man last year.

Capt. Wade Robertson, who's been with the Burnaby Fire Department for 22 years, was responding to a blaze in the early morning of March 20, 2018 when he saw one of the residents run back into the house.

Robertson battled through heavy smoke and flames to reach the man, according to the Ministry of Public Safety. He found the man and carried him to safety, suffering minor burns as a result.

"Captain Robertson's concern for the safety of this man, even at great risk to himself, is an example of what is best in the work our firefighters do," said Jay Brownlee, acting B.C. fire commissioner.

He's one of only four people who have been awarded the British Columbia Firefighter Medal of Bravery in the last decade.

Fire crews put a respirator on the man, after Capt. Wade Robertson pulled him to safety. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

"It's truly an honour to be able to congratulate someone who so selflessly put himself in harm's way to protect a life," said Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth in a written statement.

"Captain Robertson went above and beyond the normal call of duty, and he is an example of the best of what B.C.'s outstanding firefighters have to offer."

The man Robertson carried to safety was treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation.