Burnaby fire crews battle 2-alarm blaze at empty home near Metrotown

Burnaby fire crews fought a 2-alarm fire in the Metrotown area late Tuesday night.

The blaze started sometime around 10 p.m. PT at a vacant house near Beresford Street and McKay Avenue.

Assistant Fire Chief Dave Younger said the building was one of four slated for demolition and was marked for asbestos.

It was fully engulfed in flames when the first fire trucks arrived at the scene.

"This was a defensive fire so crews did not make entry inside," said Younger.

"They fought it all from outside, which is probably even a harder way to fight a fire — not as dangerous, but takes a long time."

Younger said they managed to keep the flames from spreading to one of the other nearby empty houses.

The cause is under investigation.

.<a href="https://twitter.com/IAFF323?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IAFF323</a> Burnaby fire says house was marked as having asbestos, so crews will be fighting the fire from a distance. <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcnewsbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcnewsbc</a> <a href="https://t.co/gtbSCVTBM5">pic.twitter.com/gtbSCVTBM5</a> —@gpsmendoza

House on fire near Metrotown, Burnaby <a href="https://twitter.com/NEWS1130?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NEWS1130</a> <a href="https://t.co/QAORXF56UN">pic.twitter.com/QAORXF56UN</a> —@Karthikjayarm

Read more from CBC British Columbia