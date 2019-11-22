'In My World': Burnaby music producer makes major electronic waves

Homam Malkawi's love of electronic music producing started off in a typical way — as a hobby.

Well, it seems that Burnaby resident Malkawi, who goes by the name Outr3ach, has a lot more than a hobby on his plate now. In fact, his top song has 5-million streams on Spotify.

Born in Michigan, U.S. and raised all over the globe, 22-year-old Malkawi said he had a difficult time building a solid foundation for himself. So he turned to music for peace and inspiration. Now, he is the subject of a short film by CBC called In My World.

For Malkawi — who studies computer science at Simon Fraser University — it's the hard times and the most joyous moments that bring out some of his best work.

"I only write when I'm feeling something. If I'm not feeling any sort of emotion or I just had a dull day ... I'd sit there and make nothing. But after having a good day or a bad day … ideas flow easier," Malkawi told Jason D'Souza, guest host of The Early Edition.

Creating EDM

Malkawi's electronic dance music (EDM) creations have accumulated over 15 million streams.

"Some people might think it's different than any other genres. But honestly it's all the same because you start essentially with the basics," he said.

Homam Malkawi, or Outr3ach, is an up-and-coming B.C.-based producer of electronic dance music or EDM. (Kenny Choi )

Malkawi still writes chords and progressions, and sorts out how he wants the song and its emotions to flow for the listener. His songs usually begin with piano chords, then build.

"You kind of just follow by adding more and more instruments to fill the space, [and make it] into whatever mood or vibe you're going for."

Malkawi graduates from university in December. Up until recently, he says he thought he could do both computer science and music producing at the same time and see which works out better over time.

"But I recently realized that I don't think you can expect something to work unless you go 100 per cent in it ... I've gotten far with this with my plays and all that ... but I need to take it more seriously at this point if I want to go any further."