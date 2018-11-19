Friends and family have identified the woman killed in a "suspicious" single-vehicle crash in Burnaby, B.C., as Nicole Porciello, a student support worker with the Vancouver school district.

"She left behind a son and my heart breaks for him and all of her family and friends," former schoolmate Amberlie Stade told CBC.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation of the crash, which occurred around 10 p.m. PT Friday on the Barnet Highway near Texaco Drive.

A woman was ejected from the SUV after it hit a lamppost, police said. She was taken to hospital but later died.

An unresponsive man was pulled out of the vehicle by first responders and also taken to hospital. His condition is unknown.

Nicole Porciello has been identified as the woman who died in a single-vehicle crash on the Barnet Highway on Friday night. (Facebook)

On social media, friends and family sent dozens of messages of condolence to Porciello's family.

In many of Porciello's selfies, she is seen smiling and hugging her 10-year-old son, who friends say she had an "all-encompassing" love for.

IHIT has taken over the investigation of what police deem to be a 'suspicious' crash on the Barnet Highway late Friday. (CBC)

The Vancouver School Board said counsellors from the district's critical incident team are on site at Templeton Secondary, where Porciello worked, to help students and staff with grief.

Staff described her as "extraordinary" and part of a tight-knit family in the special education classroom.

They told CBC it's been very difficult to describe to some of the students what has happened.

"It was great sadness that we learned of the death of one of our student support workers.... [We wish] to extend our support and condolences to the family. We ask that that the privacy of the family, our staff and students be respected at this time," spokesperson Patricia MacNeil said.

Police have said they believe the two people involved in the crash knew each other but have not said why they think the accident was suspicious.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.