A woman has died and another has been injured after a single-vehicle crash in Burnaby, B.C., early Wednesday.

The crash happened on Byrne Road near Meadows Avenue just after 3 a.m. PT. RCMP said a 20-year-old woman from the city was killed. A second woman, also 20, was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.

Mounties said alcohol and speed were factors in the collision.

Byrne Road is expected to be closed between Marine Way and the intersection at Marine Drive and Southridge Drive until at least 11 a.m. as officers investigate.