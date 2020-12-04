Five different Burnaby, B.C., party hosts were slapped with tickets for violating the COVID-19 Related Measures Act (CRMA) during the month of November, according to police, including one with 58 people in their apartment and another who was ticketed for a second time.

The first violation of the month happened on Nov. 1 when Burnaby RCMP were tipped off about a rave. Officers attended and discovered 40 guests drinking and maskless in a small space. The organizer was ticketed.

On Nov. 15, police issued a ticket to a person hosting 30 others at a residential property where physical distancing guidelines and the mask mandate were not being followed.

The same day, someone throwing a party in an apartment with 58 people in attendance was ticketed for the same reasons.

On Nov. 21, officers following up on a noise complaint that came in at 2 a.m. say they were met with aggressive behaviour, and the resident of an apartment was issued a ticket under the CRMA.

And on Nov. 22 at 2:30 a.m., the host of a house party was found in violation of the CRMA for a second time, having been ticketed for the same offence in September.

Burnaby RCMP did not release the fine amount of the tickets issued.

On Aug. 21, the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General announced fines of up to $2,300 would be issued to anyone flouting the provincial health orders.

Burnaby RCMP said its COVID Compliance Enforcement Team and city bylaw officers responded to a total of 46 complaints in November.