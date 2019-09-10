Skip to Main Content
City of Burnaby declares climate emergency
British Columbia

City of Burnaby declares climate emergency

The city said it will be directing staff to develop a plan with the goal of reaching carbon-neutrality by 2050. 

It's the 8th Metro Vancouver municipality to make such a declaration

A group of Burnaby residents and climate activists gathered outside city hall after council voted to declare a climate emergency Monday. (Force of Nature Alliance)

The City of Burnaby has joined several other Metro Vancouver municipalities in declaring a climate emergency.

In a statement, the city said it will be directing staff to develop a plan with the goal of reaching carbon-neutrality by 2050. 

The city has also committed to new targets for reducing emissions: a 45 per cent reduction by 2030 and 75 per cent reduction by 2040.

"Transitioning to carbon neutrality will enhance our environmental health, resilience and sustainability," said Mayor Mike Hurley in a statement Monday.

A group of Burnaby residents and activists calling themselves the Force of Nature alliance gathered at city hall to celebrate the decision.

In a statement, they urged the city to adopt initiatives such as better walking and cycling infrastructure, encouraging more frequent public transit and more energy-efficient homes.

Since the beginning of 2019, the municipalities of Vancouver, Richmond, New Westminster, Port Moody, West Vancouver and both the city and district of North Vancouver have also declared climate emergencies.

