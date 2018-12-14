Pedestrian struck and killed by bus in Burnaby
Police said a pedestrian was hit by a bus at the intersection of 6th Street at 16th Avenue Thursday evening.
Investigators were on scene for several hours at intersection of 6th Street and 16th Avenue
RCMP say a pedestrian has died in Burnaby, B.C., after being hit by a bus Thursday evening.
A witness told CBC News the crash happened around 7 p.m. PT.
Investigators were at the intersection of 6th Street and 16th Avenue, in the Edmonds area, for several hours. The area reopened to traffic early Friday morning.
In an email late Thursday, TransLink said it didn't have full details about the incident and declined to comment further.