Pedestrian struck and killed by bus in Burnaby

RCMP say a pedestrian has died in Burnaby, B.C., after being hit by a bus Thursday evening.

A witness told CBC News the crash happened around 7 p.m. PT.

An RCMP officer leaves the scene Thursday night. Investigators were on scene for several hours after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a bus. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Investigators were at the intersection of 6th Street and 16th Avenue, in the Edmonds area, for several hours. The area reopened to traffic early Friday morning.

In an email late Thursday, TransLink said it didn't have full details about the incident and declined to comment further.