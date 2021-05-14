Skip to Main Content
Police to provide update on deadly shooting at Burnaby shopping complex

RCMP are scheduled to provide an update Friday at 11 a.m. on the investigation into a shooting that left one man dead and two others injured near a busy restaurant patio on Thursday.

Man killed, 2 others injured in shooting near busy restaurant patio on Thursday

RCMP provide update on deadly shooting at Burnaby, B.C., shopping complex

Homicide investigators are providing an update on an earlier shooting which left one man dead and two other people injured in Burnaby, B.C. 0:00

RCMP are providing an update Friday on the investigation into a shooting near a busy restaurant patio that left one man dead and two others injured on Thursday.

Officers with Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) are set to speak at 11 a.m. PT. CBC News will livestream the news conference.

Gunfire rang out outside the Cactus Club Cafe restaurant at the Market Crossing shopping complex just after 8:30 p.m. PT on Thursday.

Witnesses said the shooting sent people sitting on the restaurant's patio scrambling for cover, some flipping tables to shield themselves. The complex includes several other restaurants, coffee shops and a grocery store.

Three people were shot, according to police.

A body is covered with a tarp in the parking lot of the shopping complex after the shooting in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others, including a woman, were taken to hospital. Police have not confirmed the extent of their injuries.

Burnaby RCMP, IHIT and investigators from the gang team were called to the complex at Byrne Road and Marine Way. A statement said police believe the shooting was targeted, but did not confirm whether it was linked to the gang conflict that has claimed at least seven lives over the past three weeks. 

On Sunday, a man well-known to police was gunned down outside the departures terminal at Vancouver International Airport. A B.C. corrections officer was shot to death in the parking lot of shopping mall in Delta on a Saturday afternoon, while another man was killed in front of a sportsplex in Langley on a Thursday morning. 

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. (CFSEU) has said some of the violence is related to a gang war that dates back 15 years between the Red Scorpions, Independent Soldiers and Wolf Pack against the United Nations.

With files from Susana da Silva

