Mike Hurley defeats longtime Burnaby mayor Derek Corrigan
Long-serving incumbent was defeated in election dominated by issues of housing and transit
Former firefighter Mike Hurley won the race for mayor of Burnaby Saturday night.
Hurley beat long-serving incumbent Derek Corrigan in a stunning upset.
A change candidate?
Hurley served as the president of the B.C. Provincial Firefighters Association from 2008 to 2016.
He billed himself as a candidate for change and promised to build a community that would be more affordable, safer and healthier.
By contrast, Corrigan and his Burnaby Citizens Team promised a slate with three decades of experience, touting the city's efforts to fight the Trans Mountain pipeline as a major achievement.
Hurley garnered the support of labour groups which had traditionally sided with the incumbent, riding widespread unrest over the pace of development and demovictions to mount a legitimate threat to unseat the incumbent.
