Mike Hurley defeats longtime Burnaby mayor Derek Corrigan

Former firefighter Mike Hurley won the race for mayor of Burnaby Saturday night.

Hurley beat long-serving incumbent Derek Corrigan in a stunning upset.

A change candidate?

Hurley served as the president of the B.C. Provincial Firefighters Association from 2008 to 2016.

Michael Hurley (right) seeks to unseat Derek Corrigan (right) as Mayor of Burnaby.

He billed himself as a candidate for change and promised to build a community that would be more affordable, safer and healthier.

By contrast, Corrigan and his Burnaby Citizens Team promised a slate with three decades of experience, touting the city's efforts to fight the Trans Mountain pipeline as a major achievement.

Hurley garnered the support of labour groups which had traditionally sided with the incumbent, riding widespread unrest over the pace of development and demovictions to mount a legitimate threat to unseat the incumbent.

