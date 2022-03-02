Charge laid 4 years after man was critically injured in Burnaby hit-and-run

Almost four years to the day after a 68-year-old man was critically injured in a hit-and-run in Burnaby, B.C., police have announced a charge has been laid.

A 70-year-old man was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident involving bodily harm, Burnaby RCMP said in a statement Wednesday.

"Four years after this incident, the victim is still recovering from their injuries," wrote Cpl. Mike Kalanj.

The victim was struck near the intersection of Gilley Avenue and Beresford Street around 9 p.m. PT on March 4, 2018 by a southbound vehicle that didn't stop, police said.

"We are pleased that this file is now before the courts," Kalanj wrote.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam video from the area around that time is asked to call Burnaby RCMP.