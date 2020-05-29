Police release video of woman tripping senior in Burnaby, ask public for leads

Burnaby RCMP say they want the public's help identifying a suspect in the assault of an 84-year-old woman.

Police released video Thursday of an April 3 incident on Central Boulevard near the Metrotown SkyTrain Station in Burnaby.

The video shows a woman walk over to the victim who is using a walker, trip her and then walk away.

Police said the victim was "shaken and thankfully not seriously injured."

Police said the victim was Asian. They said nothing so far suggests she was targeted because of her ethnicity, but "based off of what we are currently observing taking place in neighbouring municipalities, it is an active investigative avenue."

"In recent weeks, police have noted some concerning incidents in which members of the Asian community in our city have been targeted," the statement from Cpl. Michael Kalanj read.

"Burnaby RCMP has responded to calls for service in relation to victims who were subjected to racial slurs and others where a business had racist graffiti sprayed in and around their premises."

Police issued a description of the suspect:

Female.

Wearing a face mask.

Dark brown hair.

Wearing black tights, long dark puffy jacket and light shoes.

Carrying a beige purse.