The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has identified the two victims found dead inside a car in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday.

A statement named the victims as Kiesha Garie, 24, and Umair Kasim, 30. Police did not say how the two might have been connected, but said they were both from neighbouring Coquitlam.

They were considered missing before they died, the statement said.

"Both Garie and Kasim had been recently reported missing to the Coquitlam RCMP. IHIT is working with the Coquitlam RCMP and the Burnaby RCMP to build a timeline of events connecting when Garie and Kasim were last seen to when they were located," it read.

The vehicle was found near the intersection of Alpha Avenue and Venables Street, not far from Alpha Secondary School.

RCMP were called to the scene at 1:45 p.m. PT Monday.

The statement said Garie and Kasim were being publicly identified to further the investigation. Anyone who saw them over the past week, or who has dashcam footage of the area where the car was found, is asked to contact investigators.