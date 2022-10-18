Man and woman found dead in vehicle in Burnaby

Homicide investigators are probing the deaths of two people found dead in a vehicle in Burnaby on Monday.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says the vehicle was found near the intersection of Alpha Avenue and Venables Street, not far from Alpha Secondary School.

Burnaby Mounties were called to the scene at 1:45 p.m. Monday. IHIT is now running the investigation.

Police did not provide any further details.

They are asking for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the area to contact them.