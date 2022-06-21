B.C. mining company recovers final two bodies of eight workers killed in Burkina Faso flood

Trevali Mining Corp. says it has recovered the bodies of the final two of eight workers killed after its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso flooded following heavy rainfall on Apr. 16.



The bodies of the other six workers were recovered by search teams late last month.



The first of the two remaining workers was discovered Jun 8, 640 metres below ground. The second was recovered on Sunday at 670 metres.



The Vancouver-based zinc miner says it is working alongside Burkinabe authorities to coordinate the dewatering and rehabilitation of the mine.



The flooding event is under investigation by the company and government authorities.

MiningWatch Canada, an Ottawa-based industry watchdog, has questioned how well the company was prepared for disaster and criticized the federal government's lack of regulations on how Canadian mining companies operate internationally.

They say tighter rules are necessary for companies operating abroad.



Trevali says the mining and milling operations at Perkoa will remain suspended for the foreseeable future and it has suspended its production and cost guidance for 2022 relating to the mine.

"This is a profoundly sad day for the families, friends, and colleagues of the eight workers who lost their lives," stated CEO Ricus Grimbeek in a news release.

"All of us at Trevali grieve the loss and offer our deepest condolences to our colleagues' families and friends during this difficult time."



To date, 137 million litres of water and 5,860 cubic metres of solids have been removed from the mine.