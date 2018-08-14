Police on recovery mission after man drowns in Buntzen Lake

Police say a man in his 40s has drowned in Buntzen Lake north of Port Moody.

Coquitlam RCMP Staff Sgt. Tony Porato said officers were called Tuesday around 3:50 p.m. PT.

"We've had a couple of other drownings at the lake this year," Porato said. "It drops pretty quickly into 100-plus feet of water.

"We also want to remind people to be safe, read the signs, be aware of your swimming abilities."

The operation is now a recovery mission, he said. An RCMP dive team has been called in.

The recreation area is currently closed for the recovery.