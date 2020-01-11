Bundle up, B.C.: Wind, snow and extreme cold warnings in effect across the province

Weather warnings and special weather statements are in effect for nearly every part of B.C., from powerful winds, to extreme cold temperatures and snow.

Environment Canada says parts of Metro Vancouver could get between five and 20 centimetres of snow by Sunday afternoon due to a low pressure system.

Wind warnings were in effect for Metro Vancouver, including the City of Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Richmond and Delta for much of Saturday.

Metro Vancouver, Richmond, Delta and Tsawwassen experienced wind gusts of 90 km/h near the water before they eased Saturday afternoon.

BC Ferries cancelled all sailings before 1 p.m. for the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen-Duke Point and Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay routes in anticipation of the windy conditions.

The Vancouver Park Board secured some of its facilities in preparation for the storm surge and king tide.

Water-filled barricades have been installed at the Nature House in Stanley Park and sandbags are in place at Jericho and Locarno beach concessions, as well as at the Jericho service yard.

Park rangers have closed the seawall in front of Kitsilano Pool.

Nearly every part of the province is subject to some kind of weather warning or special statement on Saturday. (ECCC Weather British Columbia)

Other parts of the province are experiencing bone-chilling cold.

Extreme cold warnings are in effect for Atlin, the B.C. Peace River, Cassiar Mountains, Dease Lake, Fort Nelson, and Prince George. Click here for a comprehensive list of every affected region.

"A bitterly cold arctic ridge of high pressure will remain entrenched over the area for several days. Occasional light winds will give wind chill values down to minus 45," reads a statement from Environment Canada.

The City of Prince George issued a "heavy snowfall declaration," warning residents that snow and ice crews could need extra time to clear the streets.

According to a statement from the city, 22 to 30 centimetres of snow accumulated in the city in the past 24 hours alone.

Arctic outflow warnings are in effect for the north coast and central coast, including coastal areas and inland.

Environment Canada warns that "an arctic ridge of high pressure will build over the B.C. Interior and push towards the coast [Saturday]. Strong outflow winds are expected to develop tonight, driving arctic air through mainland valleys and inlets."

"Temperatures will make a significant drop tonight, with wind chill values falling to at least –20."