B.C. regional district chair pleads for more resources as wildfires rage

The head of the B.C. regional district most affected by raging wildfires is pleading for more help and resources from the province.

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) in the province's northwest has a population of around 40,000.

After a weekend that saw more than 24,000 lightning strikes across B.C. coupled with extreme heat warnings, dozens of fire starts in the region led hundreds of properties to go on evacuation order and alert.

It's leading the regional district's chairperson to call on the province to further aid communities — something made problematic by a historic wildfire season that has seen strained resources .

"We're extremely thin, we're extremely resource-poor at the moment," Mark Parker told CBC News.

"It's a bit of red tape and some things that I'm not keen on. I think we need to remove some of that and I'm pushing hard to get that done."

Among the numerous fires in the region are the Powers Creek wildfire south of Smithers, and two wildfires just east of Burns Lake. The Pinkut Lake wildfire led to an evacuation order on Monday evening.

The Parrot Lookout wildfire northeast of Francois Lake is among a number of wildfires in the Bulkley-Nechako region that have led to evacuation orders. (B.C. Wildfire Service/Twitter)

As of 7 p.m. PT Monday, the regional district had issued 16 emergency alerts, seven of which were evacuation orders — including nearly 60 homes due to the Parrot Lookout fire on Monday evening.

B.C. Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma said at a news conference earlier on Monday that about 156 people were under evacuation order and 629 people under evacuation alert across the province.

The Parrot Lookout wildfire (R21234), located at the west end of Francois Lake, saw increased fire activity this afternoon. <a href="https://t.co/uzsTAtiCCG">pic.twitter.com/uzsTAtiCCG</a> —@BCGovFireInfo

An evacuation alert means residents should prepare to evacuate their homes, possibly with little to no notice. An evacuation order means a resident should leave immediately.

Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, speaks to media about the current wildfire and drought conditions on Monday. (Justine Boulin/CBC)

Province seeks help from outside B.C.

Cliff Chapman, director of provincial operations for the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS), acknowledged that resources had been stretched thin by the record-setting start to the fire season.

He said that the BCWS, as a provincial organization, had to station resources within each region in order to be prepared for new fires, but said the province was looking for firefighters from outside the province as the forecast calls for more heat and lightning.

"We have put in a significant order to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre," he told the news conference. "We have asked for somewhere in the neighbourhood of 400 additional resources.

He added that they are working with partners in the U.S. to secure more resources, "not just for the next five days, but really looking at it through the lens of the next two months."

A firefighter conducts fire suppression around the perimeter of the Donnie Creek fire, which is now bigger than all of Prince Edward Island. The director of operations at the B.C. Wildfire Service said that more resources were being requested to deal with the blazes. (B.C. Wildfire Service)

Currently, 160 firefighters from the U.S. and Mexico are working to battle blazes across B.C.

Chapman urged residents to watch themselves while in the backcountry and respect fire prohibitions.

"We cannot afford to have a preventable fire occur in the province,'' he said. "We are asking the globe for help. We cannot afford to have human-caused fires in B.C.''

Residents on edge

Nikki Skuce and her family, who live around eight kilometres away from Smithers' main street, have been on evacuation alert since Friday night.

The Powers Creek fire is visible from the town of around 5,300 residents. Skuce said it was encouraging to see aerial resources fight the blaze, but she still felt anxious.

"I didn't sleep very well all night," she said on Monday.

"Being on evacuation alert is really odd because you're just sort of constantly trying to become informed about how things are, while also being prepared to leave at a moment's notice," she added.

Smithers Mayor Gladys Atrill said there was a "different sense of anxiety" in the town, which has hosted wildfire evacuees from around the region in the past.

"Heightened sense of awareness, for sure, and I think a lot of gratitude for the people [who] have been working hard," she said, when asked how the town was feeling.

Parker said that the widespread nature of the fires meant setting up evacuation centres was problematic, but he was heartened by the compassion shown by residents helping others in the region.

"I can't really stress that enough how much it means to see them helping each other out," he said.