1 hurt after building partially collapses at North Vancouver construction site

One person has been hurt after a building under construction in North Vancouver, B.C., partially collapsed on Wednesday, according to RCMP.

Police were called to the old Empire Theatres building, at the intersection of West Esplanade and Chesterfield Avenue, around 9:45 a.m. PT. Officers arrived to find a portion of the building had given way.

"It appears there was some sort of collapse in the structure where there was construction taking place," Sgt. Peter DeVries told CBC.

One person has been hospitalized. They are in stable condition, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS).

RCMP officers, fire crews and paramedics have stayed at the scene to confirm nobody else is missing or hurt, but DeVries said that doesn't appear to be the case.

"It's going to be a situation where the scene needs to be examined to make sure no one else is injured, to make sure no one else is missing," the officer said.

"But at this point, it doesn't appear that anyone is missing and we're thankful for that."

The three-storey building is located in the busy Lower Lonsdale area, a short walk from the SeaBus terminal and Lonsdale Quay.

It originally opened as Esplanade 6 Cinema in the 1990s. It was later taken over by Empire Theatres, Landmark Cinemas and Cineplex before the cinema shut down in 2019.

A statement from BCEHS said the building was being demolished.

WorkSafeBC will be investigating the collapse.

RCMP have shut down traffic on Chesterfield Avenue as a safety precaution.

"As the days and weeks unfold, I'm sure there will be an investigation into the cause of this," DeVries said.

"It is obviously a dangerous scene and this scene will need to be safe before we make any inroads on what may have been the problem."