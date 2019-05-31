Christine Hackman faced a significant barrier in her bid to win an international beard and moustache competition: she doesn't grow any facial hair.

But that didn't stop the Vancouver wig maker. Hackman built a beard out of her own hair and took home a top prize at the 2019's World Beard and Moustache Championships in Antwerp, Belgium.

Her creativity won in the ladies' Realistic Beard category.

Hackman was one of almost 400 people who competed in more than 20 categories, including the Dali moustache and the Garibaldi beard sections.

"The worst one, for me, is the Alaskan whaler," Hackman told Gloria Macarenko, host of Our Vancouver.

"Super gross to look at but highly popular."

The bearded competitions are not over yet. Vancouver's fifth annual Facial Hair competition charity is on June 1.

Garrett Resler, founder of the Vancouver Facial Hair Club, emphasized the importance of promoting positive images among bearded people.

"For me, this is what my face wants to do," Resler said.

His club is part of the World Beard and Moustache Association, which puts on the world championships.

In the six years since the founding of the club, Resler said some of the sting has been taken out of the stigma surrounding facial hair — and he credits hipsters.

"When we first started the club, it was weird and not a lot of people had beards," he said, describing the judgmental looks he'd get.

"Now, we've kind of gone back to it being a contemporary look," Resler said.

