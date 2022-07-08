Buffy Sainte-Marie talks cancer, Indigenous artists and the monarchy ahead of B.C. performance

Cree singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie has had a rollercoaster year, from cancelling shows due to illness, to having a documentary film about her life, music and activism premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Today, she's in B.C. to perform at the Come Toward The Fire festival, at the University of British Columbia's Chan Centre for the Performing Arts — a new concert celebrating Indigenous talent.

Sainte-Marie spoke with Gloria Macarenko of CBC's On The Coast ahead of her performance.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

First off, how are you?

I'm real good, you know, during COVID I got sick along with everybody else and not only had COVID — that didn't bother me too much — but I also got cancer.

I had to cancel some shows and I'm really glad that the Chan Centre concert is still going on. We had to cancel some other ones just because of scheduling. I spent three nights in Denver airport, I got ditched by Air Canada, another time it got ditched by WestJet and it just kind of broke down my health to be slumming around an airport so much, so I cancelled a whole lot of concerts.

But now I'm back for this one and after that, I'm going to stay home and write and have a great life for a little while.

I'm very sorry to hear about the cancer. Are you getting treatment for that?

I'm all over it. I just whizzed right through it. It was quite serious cancer. I had an operation. It looked iffy for a while because you never know. But I'm totally back. My health is totally back.

When we talk about that spotlight on Indigenous creativity right now — music, books, movies — how do you feel about where it's going?

I'm so excited that audiences and the art business, show business, television, media and everything, I'm so glad that they have changed, that they are ripening to receive our artists because our artists have been great for a long time, but they couldn't get any traction anywhere.

It's really hard for a young artist coming off of any background not to have the connections, to be treated continually as an opening act or somebody who needs to wait in the wings, because a lot of our artists have been ripe for a while, and yet they haven't had the record contracts, they haven't had the media exposure. But it's coming up. It's coming up.

You have been writing and singing about some really tough truths for a long, long time: cultural genocide, displacement, oppression. So when you hear Indigenous artists today echoing some of those themes, what goes through your mind?

What I like most of all is that they're not only writing about hard times the way I have, they also are writing love songs.

They're writing jazz, they're writing hip-hop, they're writing songs for fun, they're writing orchestral music, they're writing all kinds of things, as I've been lucky enough to do in my career.

So a lot of people will nail you and say, 'Oh, she must just sing about Indians and about Indian problems,' and that's how it used to be seen in the '60s, '70s to '80s. People were unprepared for our diversity and for our talent. There were good writers, there were good actors around. They couldn't get hired, and so you guys weren't hearing them.

But now it's a little bit different, and I'm so glad that this day is coming. It doesn't mean that it's easy for us now, but it's a lot better to be portrayed accurately.

What's been going through your mind since the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II?

I certainly offer condolences to her family and to those people who are close to her. I think that she was a lovely lady, although I think the monarchy is just a load of crap and just silly. It's a silly, obsolete thing.

We can sit and criticize each other, or we can celebrate the good things that we see in other people.

It's interesting to see how her funeral and her passing is affecting people in the news.

She gave me two medals over the course of my career. She was nice to me personally, but when it comes to the pecking order, the whole European monarchy, the dictatorships, just the bad leadership, which has been historic throughout Europe, it makes me feel sorry for European people who were being tossed around through those institutions long before they ever knew about the Indigenous people of the Americas.

I don't spend my emotional energy on being mad at people.

What other projects are you working on?

Madison Thomas, who's half-Indigenous and half-European descent, she's made a great little documentary, and I'm sure glad that I wasn't the one who decided what was left in and what was left out because I had a real big life.

There was an earlier documentary by Joan Prowse called Buffy Sainte-Marie: A Multimedia Life. But in 90 minutes, you can only say so much. And so Madison got to cover some more territory.

There's a lot that neither documentary has covered. There's nothing about love affairs. There's very little about the Cradleboard Teaching Project or some of the other real big things in my life have not been covered. I don't know if there's going to be a third documentary, but it could be action-packed.