Vancouver West End road shut down as firefighters battle apartment fire

Police in Vancouver have closed down a major road in the West End as firefighters douse an apartment fire.

Around 1 p.m. PT Sunday, firefighters responded to the fire at the corner of Broughton Street and Beach Avenue.

Police later shut down Beach Avenue from Jervis Street to Denman Street.

Witnesses said flames could be seen coming out of a third-floor apartment.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services has yet to provide details about the incident, including whether anyone has been hurt.