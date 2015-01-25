Brothers with gang ties identified as homicide victims found after fire in Richmond

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified the victims of a double homicide on Friday in Richmond, B.C.



The homicide team says 25-year-old Chaten Dhindsa and 23-year-old Joban Dhindsa were brothers and were known to police.



The team says Richmond RCMP responded at 4:45 a.m. Friday to assist with a structure fire, but once the blaze was extinguished, two bodies were found inside the home.



Police say the injuries sustained by the two men were consistent with a homicide and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team assumed conduct of the file.



Det. Lara Jansen says this is believed to be a targeted incident related to the victims' involvement in the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.



She is urging anyone with information to contact IHIT or Crime Stoppers.