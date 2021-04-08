1.5-metre bronze statue stolen from B.C. cemetery over long weekend, police say

Police are investigating after a bronze statue was stolen from a cemetery in Saanich, B.C., over the long weekend.

A statement said the 1.5 metre-tall statue went missing from the Royal Oak Burial Park "at some point" between Friday and Tuesday. The statue marked the entrance to the mausoleum.

Police said the suspect, or suspects, was able to remove the statue from its base by breaking or cutting through fasteners.

Anyone with information is asked to call Saanich police at 250-475-4321 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

A different bronze statue was stolen from the doorway of an art gallery in Vancouver in November 2019.

That statue, weighing 160 kilograms and worth $24,000, was recovered in the Gastown neighbourhood a week later.

Police in Saanich did not specify the value of the cemetery statue.