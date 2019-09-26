Bronze plaques stolen from Okanagan cemeteries recovered

West Kelowna RCMP have recovered a large number of bronze plaques that were reported stolen from cemeteries in West Kelowna and Kelowna, B.C.

Stolen plaques from the nearby community of Lake Country have yet to be recovered.

Const. Lesley Smith with the Kelowna RCMP says the investigation into the thefts is continuing. No arrests have been made.

"RCMP have yet to identify any suspects involved and therefore are asking anyone with information pertaining to these thefts to please contact the local RCMP," Smith said.

On Sept. 14, 53 bronze markers were stolen from cemetery plots in West Kelowna. Afterward, police were alerted to two more reports of bronze plaques stolen from cemeteries in Lake Country and Kelowna.

The initial thefts sparked immediate public outrage. As a result, police say they were able to find the plaques afer receiving a number of helpful tips.

Four of the bronze plaques stolen from a Kelowna cemetery were war memorials that had the names of 60 individuals. (Kelowna RCMP)

Police believe the motive behind the thefts was personal financial gain. Investigators believe the metal plaques were stolen for their material worth.

RCMP say officers found a large pile of bronze plaques at the scene of the Kelowna cemetery theft. They say it was clear the suspect or suspects had removed the names of the deceased from the plaques and cut them into small squares. They say this was most likely to prepare them for recycling.

RCMP say all 53 plaques were returned to West Kelowna, and at least 35 were returned to Kelowna. Families affected by the thefts are asked to contact the cemeteries for information on how to proceed.