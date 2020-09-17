Names of Broadway SkyTrain stations announced

TransLink has announced the names of the six new stations joining the SkyTrain Millennium Line as part of the Broadway subway project in Vancouver.

TransLink says the names were decided based on a key principle of making them "self-locating" so they make the station easier to find.

From east to west, they are:

Great Northern Way-Emily Carr

Mount Pleasant

Broadway-City Hall

Oak-VGH

South Granville

Arbutus

Though all the stations refer to street names and landmarks, TransLink and other stakeholders noted the tribute to world renowned B.C. artist Emily Carr. TransLink said the station bearing her name was chosen due to the close proximity of her namesake university.

"I am delighted that this station will be named in honour of Emily Carr. Her work, which reflects the land and people of B.C.'s West Coast, has influenced and inspired generations of artists," said Gillian Siddall, president and vice-chancellor of Emily Carr University of Art and Design.

"The Great Northern Way-Emily Carr station will connect ECU to diverse communities across the region and reinforces art, culture and design as vital parts of Vancouver's journey."

The future site of the Great Northern Way-Emily Carr SkyTrain station in Vancouver, pictured on Sept. 17. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The provincial government announced that the university will be a community partner in working with an artist or artist team to create a public art installation at the station.

Construction on the subway project is expected to begin this fall, with the line scheduled to be in service by 2025.