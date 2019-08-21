Temporary traffic lane closures will be in place this month as work on the Broadway subway project on Vancouver's West Side gets underway.

The province says there will be three days in August set aside for crews to start geotechnical investigation work at West Broadway and Arbutus Street. Crews will be conducting soil study work for the future construction.

This means the eastbound, inside lane of West Broadway and the northbound, curbside lane of Arbutus Street will be closed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on the following days:

Thurs, Aug. 22.

Fri, Aug. 23.

Fri, Aug. 29.

Parking will also be affected during these times. Restrictions will be in place along the northbound lane of Arbutus Street, north of West Broadway.

More travel advisory information is available on the province's website: