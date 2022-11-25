Vancouver says Broadway Subway completion delayed to 2026
City blames summer strike by concrete workers for pushing project back
The City of Vancouver says the first phase of the Broadway Subway project has been delayed to early 2026 due to a strike last June.
"A five-week strike in June 2022 affected the concrete supply in the Lower Mainland, which affected the start of tunnel boring," the city said in a news release Thursday.
"The overall schedule for project completion has been moved from late 2025 into early 2026," reads the statement.
Set to extend the SkyTrain's Millenium Line from VCC-Clark Station, near Clark Street and Great Northern Way, to the future Broadway and Arbutus Station, the project has been described as a way to improve access to public transit and relieve congestion along the Broadway corridor.
The city has said the corridor is B.C.'s second-largest jobs centre, an emerging innovation and research hub, and home to fast-growing residential communities.
Once the new subway is in service, a trip from VCC-Clark to Arbutus Sation will take 11 minutes, saving the average commuter almost 30 minutes a day, according to the city.
City officials said there will be a more precise update on the project timeline in the spring of 2023, when excavation and tunnel boring are further advanced.
