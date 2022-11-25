Vancouver says Broadway Subway completion delayed to 2026

The City of Vancouver says the first phase of the Broadway Subway project has been delayed to early 2026 due to a strike last June.

"A five-week strike in June 2022 affected the concrete supply in the Lower Mainland, which affected the start of tunnel boring," the city said in a news release Thursday.

"The overall schedule for project completion has been moved from late 2025 into early 2026," reads the statement.

Set to extend the SkyTrain's Millenium Line from VCC-Clark Station, near Clark Street and Great Northern Way, to the future Broadway and Arbutus Station, the project has been described as a way to improve access to public transit and relieve congestion along the Broadway corridor.

The city has said the corridor is B.C.'s second-largest jobs centre, an emerging innovation and research hub, and home to fast-growing residential communities.

Once the new subway is in service, a trip from VCC-Clark to Arbutus Sation will take 11 minutes, saving the average commuter almost 30 minutes a day, according to the city.

City officials said there will be a more precise update on the project timeline in the spring of 2023, when excavation and tunnel boring are further advanced.