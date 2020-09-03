Construction on Broadway SkyTrain project to go ahead this fall despite pandemic, province says

The province has confirmed that construction on the Broadway subway project, which will extend an existing SkyTrain line from East Vancouver to the Arbutus neighbourhood, is set to go ahead this fall as hoped despite the pandemic.

B.C. Premier John Horgan said Thursday construction will begin within months, with the goal of having the new line in service by 2025.

The start date and completion deadline were announced more than a year ago. Thursday's announcement confirms the project will proceed despite COVID-19.

"We are starting on the Broadway subway. This is just totally amazing ... this is actually now rolling out. It's such a great thing and I'm so excited about it," said Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart.

The project will extend the Millennium Line from VCC-Clark Station to the intersection of Broadway and Arbutus Street on the city's West Side.

More to come.