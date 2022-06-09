Vancouver council set to vote today on Broadway Plan for Millennium Line extension

After three years of consultation, tens of thousands of people giving feedback and a month of debate at city hall, Vancouver council will vote today on the long-anticipated Broadway Plan.

The plan seeks to set strategies and building guidelines for a large swath of land north and south of where the Millennium Line extension is being constructed.

It would provide for up to 50,000 more people in the corridor from Clark to Arbutus Street from First to 16th avenues.

Mixed-use developments as high as 40 storeys may be allowed near SkyTrain stations, while older rental stock, often small 10-unit buildings, could be replaced by housing developments between 15 and 20 storeys.

Opponents to the plan have generally argued it will create a corridor of towers that will displace current residents without making the city more affordable, while those in favour have argued a new supply of housing is needed and that new transit stations are the best place to centre developments.

Dozens of amendments to the plan are expected by councillors this afternoon, including one by Mayor Kennedy Stewart to ensure displaced renters can return to new buildings at the same price they previously paid and another by Coun. Christine Boyle to put a bike lane down Broadway as part of the plan.

It's one of many high-profile votes Vancouver council has scheduled for the very end of its term after years of consultation, including the citywide Vancouver Plan and the rezoning of a Safeway next to the Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain station for a series of towers.