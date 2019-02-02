Improvements unveiled for SkyTrain riders at Broadway-Commercial hub

Transit users moving through the Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain Station this weekend will experience some much-anticipated improvements to the second busiest hub in the TransLink system.

Westbound passengers on the Expo Line will be boarding on both sides of the train via a new platform, and a new walkway above Broadway has connected the new platform to the Millennium Line.

"This will allow us to space out customers by having them use both sides of the train when it pulls in at this location," said Sany Zein, TransLink's vice president of infrastructure, management and engineering.

"The good news is, there's no wrong choice . Whichever side of the train customers exit will still get you to all destinations."

TransLink says the new all-door boarding will improve passenger flow at the station. (TransLink)

The $81 million in upgrades were deemed necessary because of increased ridership and ongoing overcrowding issues at the transit hub.

TransLink says 31,000 people transfer between the Expo and Millennium lines on weekdays, while 20,000 transfer between the B-Line bus route and SkyTrain.

The federal government provided $9.4 million toward the project, the province contributed $18.8 million and TransLink picked up the remainder.

The upgrades also include:

A new B-Line shelter.

An expanded entrance to the station's concourse area.

Two new elevators and four new escalators.

A new bike parkade.

TransLink's projected passenger flow for weekday morning peak times at the Commercial-Broadway station. (TransLink)

Commercial-Broadway Station is the region's second busiest, with 200,000 transit journeys each weekday, according to TransLink.

"To put that into context, that's almost twice as many passengers than go through YVR," said Zein.

New digital signs are now in place to let customers know when the next three trains will be arriving, and those signs will eventually be in place throughout the system.

TransLink has extra staff available at the station to help explain the changes to customers throughout the weekend.