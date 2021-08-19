Broadway businesses hope short-term construction pain will pay off with long-term gains

Vancouver's Broadway subway project is now under construction, and businesses along the street are hoping they can survive the construction in front of their stores and restaurants to reap the benefits of the transit line's completion.

The construction project will extend the SkyTrain line from VCC–Clark Station to Arbutus Street along Broadway. The project consists of six underground stations. That transit route — one of the busiest in the city — is currently served the by 99 B-Line rapid bus. The line will eventually be extended to the University of British Columbia at a later date.

Catherine Ellsmere, co-owner of Odin Books, says that proximity to bus stops and traffic was one of the reasons she opened her store on the 100 block of East Broadway, near Main Street in Vancouver.

But with construction, it's been difficult to conduct business as usual.

"Nobody walks by the store anymore because they've closed the access from that corner of Main and Broadway.... We've lost all of that traffic," Ellsmere said to guest host Gloria Macarenko on CBC's The Early Edition.

Ron Macgillivray, the owner of Fable Diner, located on the same block, says parking has become a big issue. There were a couple of spots that people could park for food deliveries, but a traffic truck was parked there instead.

"We started a curbside pickup as well in the alley. We had one day of that and then they closed the alley down," Macgillivray said.

The province, which is taking the lead on the project, says it's making its best efforts to mitigate the impacts of the construction on businesses.

The Mount Pleasant station is being build on the southwest corner of Broadway and Main Street. (Photo Submitted by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

"During construction, the province has required the contractor to ensure access is maintained to businesses; continuity of cycling, bus and vehicle traffic along Broadway including delivery access; businesses are notified in advance of works; and 'businesses are open' and wayfinding signs are installed so customers know businesses are open," a statement read.

The City of Vancouver says it has started the I Love Broadway Campaign to promote Broadway businesses that remain open during the construction.

Still, Ellsmere and Macgillivray are willing to be patient for these next few months when above-ground construction is the heaviest in order to reap the rewards of this promising transit route.

"It's a thriving community and once this is finally built, it's going to be the centre of the city," said Macgillivray.

The subway is scheduled to open in 2025.