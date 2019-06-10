Not-so-free puppies: multiple British Columbians scammed by fake adoption ad

An online puppy scam has left several British Columbians hundreds of dollars out of pocket, according to the Better Business Bureau.

For some of the victims, it took a drive across the province to realize they'd been duped.

The advertisement, posted on eClassifieds4u.com, offered free Beagle puppies for adoption, purportedly by a man from Prince George, B.C.

At least six British Columbians lost $500 each and reported the scam to the BBB last week.

"They ended up paying Google Play gift cards to the scammer on the promise that they would be covering costs for transfer papers and for shipping," said Karla Davis, a spokesperson for the BBB.

The scammer quickly followed up asking for several thousand dollars more for shipping.

"The victims started getting excuses and delays about why the puppy couldn't be sent to them," Davis said, noting examples like an ill daughter in hospital or the puppy recovering from routine injections.

Some of the people, desperate for their free puppy and tired of excuses, travelled more than 1,000 kilometres round trip from places as far away as Abbotsford and Ashcroft to Prince George.

"When they got there, they found that the [location in the ad] didn't exist," Davis said.

"They realized they fell for the scam."

'Do your research'

Puppy scams are nothing new, Davis said, but continue to trick people who are desperate for a dog.

"The scammers know that people have a special love and affection towards puppies and animals, so that's what they're playing on for people to spend their money," Davis said.

Last year, the BBB received 1,313 reports about online puppy scans across North America and 33 from Canada.

"If you're looking for a pet, do your research," she urged.

"Ask the seller to see the pet in person ⁠— that's a very good way to confirm that you're getting what you're paying for or trying to adopt."

Double check if the ad appears online elsewhere with any inconsistencies. Don't just rely on texting or email to communicate with the seller and don't send a stranger money online, she added.