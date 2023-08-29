Warning of increased wildfire activity in northern B.C. amid heat wave, as Shuswap hopes for rain

Large portions of northeastern British Columbia continue to swelter a day after some areas hit daily record temperatures.

Environment Canada says temperatures will again push near or past 30 C in parts of the Peace River Regional District and the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality.

A heat warning from the weather agency is expected to be in place until Tuesday evening.

Temperature records for Aug. 28 were broken in Fort St. John, Dawson Creek and Fort Nelson, the latter reaching 33.9 C — almost 6 C higher than the previous record for that day recorded in 1986.

The B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) has cautioned that warm, dry conditions in northern parts of the province have led to increased fire activity, with the Fort Nelson First Nation putting two reserves on alert.

Meanwhile, crews battling a destructive wildfire in the Shuswap region are hoping for help from rain that could begin falling in the area Tuesday night.

Mike McCulley, an information officer with the BCWS, says it's unclear how much rain could aid their efforts as the last amounts varied widely across the 430-square-kilometre Bush Creek East blaze, from just one millimetre to 15.

Temperatures in Salmon Arm and Kelowna both breached 30 C Tuesday with no precipitation recorded.

While fire behaviour has picked up with hot and dry conditions over the last few days, McCulley says there's been no major growth on the fire, which destroyed or significantly damaged nearly 170 properties just over a week ago.

The nights are getting longer, he adds, which should be "a huge help" in the battle.

John MacLean, director of the emergency operations centre for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, said staff on Monday began contacting residents whose properties have been affected by the wildfire.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 395 active blazes throughout B.C., including 12 wildfires of note, meaning they're highly visible or pose a threat to public safety.