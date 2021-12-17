While Omicron spreads, B.C. vaccine clinics are closing for the holidays

While the Omicron variant rapidly spreads, community vaccine clinics across British Columbia are closing for the holidays — some for as long as two weeks.

In Prince George, the northern city's only vaccine clinic for adults will be closed from Dec. 20 to Jan. 4.

The same goes for clinics in Prince Rupert and Terrace in the northwest, while those in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek in the northeast are closed from Dec. 22 to Jan. 3.

In the Interior, there are no clinics scheduled in Kamloops from Dec. 22 to Jan. 2, while Vancouver has no clinics open from Dec. 24 to 28.

Meanwhile, many British Columbians are anxiously waiting for their opportunity to book an appointment for a third shot, as growing research indicates the threat posed by the Omicron variant even to those fully vaccinated.

'We need to do things a little bit more quickly'

"They're playing with our lives," said Jean Fares, a 62-year-old Coquitlam resident frustrated over his efforts to book an appointment for a third shot, which he is still unable to do after receiving his second one more than six months ago, on May 31.

"I'm not going out, not seeing anyone ... I want my vaccine."

Earlier this month, Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization strongly recommended all Canadians over the age of 50 to get a third dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine six months after their second, and suggested those age 18 to 49 do so as well.

That was before the rapid spread of the Omicron variant in the country, which has prompted Ontario to open third dose appointments to everyone age 18 and older, and Alberta to those age 50 and up.

"Nothing matters more than getting these third shots into arms," Ontario premier Doug Ford said at a news conference Wednesday.

Dr. Brian Conway of the Vancouver Infectious Diseases Centre said given the threat posed by Omicron, this ramped-up approach is the right one.

"We need to do things a little bit more quickly," he said. "This is how we got around outbreaks in June and July, we accelerated the pace of vaccines and that was very helpful."

No news about third shots, some in priority groups say

British Columbia is involving more community pharmacies in administering COVID-19 vaccines, although that process will not be complete until mid-January.

B.C. health minister Adrian Dix says he is sticking with the same plan announced in October around administering third doses of the vaccine to priority groups, including health-care workers, Indigenous people age 18 and older, and seniors age 65 and older.

"Our approach, as always, has been on where the risk is," he said Wednesday.

Elliot Brown, 30, says she isn't sure if that includes her, but hopes it does. In 2019, the Vancouver resident was treated for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and is still in recovery.

"When vaccine rollouts happened, I was top of the list, kind of high priority, getting vaccinated with people three or four times my age," she said.

But more than six months on, she says she has yet to be contacted about a third dose.

"I'm definitely anxious," she said.

Even among those who qualify for a third dose, there are delays: Dezene Huber, 50, and his wife both received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, placing them in one of B.C.'s priority groups.

But as the six-month mark following their second shot approached, they still have not received any information around booking an appointment for their third dose, so he called B.C.'s vaccine booking line to make sure they were still on the list.

"I was told we were, but I was also told not to expect anything at six months, and that was the end of that conversation," he said.