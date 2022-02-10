Find out how much your community grew or shrank with our interactive charts

British Columbia's population has hit more than 5 million people for the first time in history according to the latest census data from Statistics Canada.

And while much of that growth continues to be centered in the Lower Mainland, communities on Vancouver Island, the Okanagan and Thompson-Nicola regions have seen rapid growth as well.

Statistics Canada has released its first round of 2021 census data showing population and dwelling counts for communities across the country.

Below you can find all of our charts exploring how B.C.'s population has changed over the last five years.

Population change visualizer

Focus on specific areas of the province by selecting their name and deselecting others:

Population change between 2016 and 2021

Sort by population, increase or decrease, or search by name:

Census maps

Hover over a region to see the rate of population increase or decrease:

Biggest and smallest population increases/decreases by region