This week, we received more photos from viewers showcasing B.C.'s natural beauty from sea to sky.

This week's audience gallery includes photos of a sun-soaked seal near Gabriola Island, a starry glimpse of the Milky Way from Rossland, and a view of the Tantalus Mountains from the Squamish River.

Enjoy the gallery and check back weekly as we will be sharing more submitted photos.

A seal sunning on the rocks off Gabriola Island, B.C. (Submitted by Karl Kovacs )

Stearman Beach sunset. (Submitted by Jill McRae)

Exploring Lighthouse Park in West Vancouver on B.C. Day. (Submitted by Michael Silvestro)

The Milky Way above Nancy Greene Lake, near Rossland, on Aug. 4, 2019. (Submitted by Mike Wicentowich)

The first of the Joffre lakes, taken on B.C. Day. (Submitted by Paola Borba )

On the way to Brandywine Mountain with Mount Fee in the background. (Submitted by Steve Wallouch)

Bighorn sheep in Kootenay National Park. (Submitted by Rene Warren )

Hornby Island sunset. (Submitted by Eileen Huster)

The Squamish River with the Tantalus Mountains in the background. (Submitted by Adrienne Buck)

Observing the jellyfish at Vancouver Aquarium. (Submitted by Karim Seddik)

Send us your photos

The easiest way to reach us is through our new photo email: bcphotos@cbc.ca. This email is a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

When you send your photo, be sure to include: your name, where and when the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We will always give a photo credit. We won't be using heavily edited photos or photo composites.

