Halloween fireworks back on in most parts of B.C., thanks to rain, cool temperatures

End-of-October festivities across B.C. typically involve a lot of fireworks marking annual Diwali and Halloween celebrations. Unseasonably dry weather threatened some of those traditions, but it looks like this week's rain will allow them to go ahead in most places.

In Vancouver, consumer fireworks are a no-go, but the city still expects to deal with people setting them off.

"We did have quite a long duration of a lack of rain and extremely dry conditions up until [Sunday], which made the fire risk very high," said Matthew Trudeau, a fire information officer with the City of Vancouver.

"They are still banned and prohibited," Trudeau said in an interview. "Thankfully, we have seen the use of fireworks drop off substantially since they were banned in 2020."

Last year, the first Halloween when the ban was in place, Vancouver reported a massive decline in property damage that the city attributed to the new policy.

Trudeau says prior to the ban, the city would often see house fires and damage to trees, fences and brush caused by people not handling fireworks properly. He says inspectors will be more present throughout the city in the days leading up to Oct. 31, confiscating illegal fireworks and handing out fines of up to $1,000.

The only time they can legally be set off in Vancouver is at city-sanctioned events with a certified fireworks technician lighting the fuse.

North Vancouver opens up permits

On Oct. 14, fire chiefs in North and West Vancouver sent out a joint statement warning that permits could be suspended this year because of a lack of rain and warmer-than-average temperatures.

But Monty Armstrong, the deputy fire chief with the District of North Vancouver, said on Monday that it will be business as usual, thanks to a shift in weather. Anyone who buys a $5 permit from the city can light fireworks from 6 to 10 p.m. on Halloween.

"The rain coming in has reduced our [fire risk] rating from high down to low," he told CBC. "From Oct. 25 to Oct. 31 you require a permit to purchase and discharge fireworks."

To apply for a permit, you must be 19 years or older, and you also have to let the city know where you plan to light your fireworks — on private property that you either own or have permission from the owner to use.

Discarded fireworks are pictured in a park in Vancouver on Nov. 5, the year before consumer fireworks were banned. The cities of Vancouver and Surrey only allow fireworks at city-sanctioned events supervised by a certified technician. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Other municipalities holding off

In Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam and Port Moody, local officials are still keeping an eye on fire risk levels and waiting until Wednesday to decide if they'll be permitting fireworks this year.

"We are allowing residents the option to secure and pay for firework permits in advance," said Port Coquitlam Fire Chief Robert Kipps in an email. "These permits will not be valid until after Oct. 26, at which time the fire department will reassess."

In Port Coquitlam and Port Moody, home fireworks displays have to be registered with the city and can only be set off on Oct. 31.

Other places like Surrey, Delta, Richmond, the City of Langley, the Township of Langley and Abbotsford all have lengthy permit processes that require people to obtain certification and submit their application days ahead of time.

Jason Cairney, the deputy fire chief for Surrey, says the permitting process in his jurisdiction is typically reserved for larger, commercial events and requires certification from Natural Resources Canada.

"Those who have a professional that's certified to use fireworks at a display that has a safety plan ... will be considered for permits," he said. "Usually concerts, special effects, festivals."

In New Westminster, fire officials say they still haven't banned fireworks for this year's Halloween festivities but are "prepared to do so if weather conditions remain unseasonably dry."

Ban in Kamloops, Chilliwack

Elsewhere in B.C., the City of Kamloops said in a statement that it will not be allowing fireworks in the city this Halloween because of how warm it's been this fall.

"We know that fireworks displays are often a part of Halloween celebrations in Kamloops, and we understand this decision may not be a popular one. However, our decisions are made in the best interest of public safety," said Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Cail in a statement on Oct. 7.

"This year, the risk of fireworks contributing to an interface fire within City limits is too great, and we hope the community is understanding and co-operative."

The city of Chilliwack, in the Fraser Valley, has a ban similar to Vancouver's on possessing and setting off fireworks.