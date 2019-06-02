Vessel from 1903 gets $500K facelift, sets sail in B.C.

The Providence ship has been sailing for over 100 years, but this week marks the first time it transported artisan goods back and forth from the Southern Gulf Islands to the Lower Mainland.

Ship captain and owner Simon Fawkes purchased the vessel three years ago, and it underwent a half-million dollar renovation. The ship, which was built in Denmark in 1903, will be powered by wind and locally-sourced bio diesal when wind is scarce, making it an environmentally friendlier option for people who want to move cargo across the Salish Sea.

The Providence first served as a fishing vessel and was used as a defence ship in the Danish Navy in the 1940s.

Fawkes says artisans on the Gulf Islands are looking for a better way to ship their goods, but are also concerned about the environment.

Ship Captain and owner Simon Fawkes purchased the vessel three years ago, and worked on renovating it for 6 months with a crew of 8 people. ( Simon Hawkes)

"There are people looking to lower their carbon footprint," he said.

The Providence will ship everything from wine to furniture.

The ship sets sail from Vancouver's Maritime Museum to the Ganges on Salt Spring every Wednesday mornings. (Simon Hawkes)

Building bonds

Fawkes hopes the ship helps forge bonds between everyone that uses its services — something he believes is becoming more rare.

"A connection between the consumer and the producer, that personal connection is something that more and more, people are realizing is getting lost in our in our current consumer society," he says.

The ship sets sail from its home base at Vancouver's Maritime Museum to Ganges on Salt Spring on Wednesdays. On Thursdays, it sails from Ganges on Salt Spring to Ladymith, B.C., and returns to Vancouver on Fridays.