Designer Karla Dreyer believes the items we surround ourselves with have a great impact on our mindset.

And to her, spring is more of a fresh start than the New Year.

Dreyer suggests we make a few changes to our decor to inspire us to embrace the new season.

"Just like we put away the winter coat and we bring out the spring coat, let's do the same in our home," Dreyer said.

Dreyer said the key to working with trends is to only choose what speaks to you — and don't change everything.

Woven things

The latest trend is bringing woven textiles and natural materials into your home. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Anything woven, anything sustainable, anything textured is very trendy this season.

Changing a rug can be an easy spring update. Plus, it can be rolled up and put away and brought out again.

Dreyer finds rugs at discount home furnishing stores and doesn't spend a lot of money on them.

If the rug is too much, you can do woven pillows, a woven basket, or a lattice type lamp all for under a $100.

For arts sake

Dreyer says she sees too many bare walls in people's homes. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Dreyer sees a lot of bare walls when she does consultations. Bringing art into your home can invoke a sense of wellbeing.

"Just grab affordable prints or even wallpaper," she said.

Wallpaper is back, but you don't have to cover a whole wall with it. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Birds and coral are the style of the season, but Dreyer isn't covering a whole wall with it.

She recommends framing a square of wallpaper and putting it above a couch.

Flowers

Modern imitation plants are much nicer than their original versions. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Dreyer says people are naturally drawn to nature. She says people want to be connected with our natural surroundings and each other.

Fake flowers have come a long way from their plastic and silk origins and can really perk up a room with little maintenance required, she says.

Patio plates

Melamine dinning sets offer all sorts of fresh designs for cheap. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Melamine plates have also evolved. Colourful patio dishes can perk up a deck.