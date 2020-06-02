Bright Jenny looks forward to brighter future as cafe owners move on from cease-and-desist notice

Despite the daunting and expensive task of rebranding their cafe during a global pandemic, the owners of Bright Jenny in Kelowna, B.C., are looking forward to a brighter future after they were forced to change the name of their business.

The cafe, now named after owner Jen Upshaw, was known as Canoe Coffee Roasters before it received a cease-and-desist notice late last year.

"Bright Jenny was generated by my husband, Dave, who is the founder of our coffee company and he wanted to name it after me, which was so sweet," Upshaw told CBC Daybreak South host Chris Walker.

They held a contest on social media to come up with a new name, which garnered 3,000 suggestions. One of the responses inspired Upshaw's husband's idea, and the person who submitted it won coffee for a year for sharing their creativity.

In December 2019, Upshaw received a letter from a multi-billion-dollar company saying she could no longer use the name Canoe Coffee. The business was given six months to change its name.

Upshaw has signed an agreement not to discuss any of the details of the case or the company that brought it forward.

CBC has independently confirmed that Ripley's Niagara Water Park Resort has had a registered trademark on Canoe Coffee since 2009.

Jen and Dave Upshaw. Dave came up with the new name for the cafe, naming it after his wife after being inspired by a submission to a social media contest. (Submitted by Jen Upshaw)

Rebranding a costly endeavour

Upshaw said her lawyers thought they had a good chance of fighting the case, but she worried she wouldn't be able to afford a legal case against a multi-billion-dollar company.

Rebranding, however, did come with some major costs. They had to clear out nearly $20,000 worth of merchandise and had $15,000 worth of branded coffee bags that could no longer be used.

Then they had to replace everything, including cups, sleeves, merchandise and coffee bags.

"I don't know if I could put a particular number on it but yeah, it was a hefty sum," Upshaw said.

Owner Jen Upshaw describes the costs associated with buying new coffee bags, merchandise, coffee cups and sleeves as a 'hefty sum.' (Submitted by Jen Upshaw)

And it all had to be done in the middle of a global pandemic that forced the cafe's closure due to public health restrictions.

"Closing the cafe while you're trying to also spend a bunch of money on a new brand is difficult in terms of paying the bills," Upshaw said.

However, being forced to close gave them the time to be creative and update the shop to reflect the new name, she said.

Although being forced to rebrand was initially tough to swallow, Upshaw is happy with what they've come up with.

"It was so challenging to imagine changing this business that we had built," she said. "It was so, so sad. But now coming out on the other side we're thrilled.

"We don't harbour any hard feelings about it. We accepted it. We chose to move forward and we're incredibly excited about what we were able to create in terms of a new brand. And we wish the other company well."

Upshaw is now considering trademarking the name Bright Jenny.